Sinopec said to weigh production cuts due to surging freight rates

  • Sinopec (SNP +0.5%) is considering plans to cut oil imports and reduce production at its refineries amid a surge in the cost of shipping crude that has hurt margins, according to multiple reports.
  • SNP is looking to start cutting run rates beginning next month and could reduce total processing by 1M metric tons of oil in December, the equivalent of ~5% of the company's refining, Bloomberg reports.
  • The decision by China's top refiner by capacity comes at a time when Asian processors typically would be increasing run rates to cope with higher fuel demand from winter and holiday consumption.
  • "Such a dramatic surge in freight rates is unprecedented," says an analyst at Shanghai-based commodities researcher ICIS-China. "It's something that most market observers have never seen before, and it's leading to widespread panic."
