Stocks continue climb as Q3 surprises to the upside
Oct. 15, 2019 1:05 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Stocks hold onto their gains as investors and analysts sift through the first crop of Q3 earnings reports, mostly from the financial and health-care sectors.
- So far, they weren't as bad as investors feared. By the time the U.S. markets opened, 34 S&P 500 companies reported results with 85% of them beating EPS estimates, according to The Earnings Scout.
- Analysts “tend to overshoot on the pessimistic side in the weeks before earnings seasons," said Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research.
- The Nasdaq gains 1.3%, the S&P 500 rises 1.1%, and the Dow moves up 1.0%.
- Looking at the S&P 500 industry sectors, financials (+1.8%) and health care (+1.8%) lead the advance, while consumer staples (-0.5%), real estate (-0.2%), and utilities (-0.2%) sit out the gains.
- 10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.762%.
- Crude oil edges down 0.2% to $53.48 per barrel.
- Dollar Index is little changed at 98.41.
- In Europe, where the EU and U.K. appear to be getting closer to reach a Brexit deal, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 1.1% and London's FTSE 100 closed roughly flat. Germany's DAX ended the session up 1.2%.