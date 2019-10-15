General Motors, UAW reach deal on temp workers - NY Post

General Motors (GM +2.3% ) and the United Auto Workers have tentatively reached an agreement that would give temporary workers a clear path to becoming full-time employees, helping pave the way to ending the strike, NY Post reports.

GM will give all temporary workers - who make $15-$19/hour and have fewer benefits - the opportunity to become full-time workers after three years of consecutive service, according to the report, which also says the change would affect 4K UAW workers at GM across the U.S.

The apparent breakthrough comes as negotiations are said to have made progress and CEO Mary Barra met with UAW negotiators this morning, and a full agreement could come as soon as tonight or tomorrow.