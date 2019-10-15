Newcrest Mining gives green signal for Cadia mine expansion

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF -5.2% ) approved a $685M first-stage expansion of its Cadia mine that is expected to boost production from 2023 financial year.

The first stage will increase plant capacity to 33 mtpa, and the second stage that is still in feasibility, would boost it to to 35 mtpa and improve recoveries for a further $180M.

The full expansion plan will add 1.8M ounces of gold output and 67,000 tonnes of copper over the life of the mine, with an estimated $800M increase in projected free cash flow.