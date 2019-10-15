OceanaGold halts Didipio mine operations; lowers FY19 production outlook

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF -11.5% ) suspended production at its Didipio mine in the Philippines, due to an ongoing dispute with the local government regarding its license to operate.

The company lowered down its full-year output guidance to 460,000-480,000 ounces of gold and 10,000-11,000 tonnes of copper, as compared to prior guidance of 500,000-550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000-15,000 tonnes of copper

Expects AISC to range between $1,040 - $1,090/ounce sold.

The company reported Q3 production of 107,478 ounces of gold and 2,316 tonnes of copper, with AISC of $1,122/ounce on sales of 94,347 ounces of gold, while cash costs were $828/ounce sold