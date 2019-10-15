SCOTUS seems skeptical of voiding Puerto Rico board appointments

U.S. Supreme Court justices signal reluctance to overturn appointments to Puerto Rico's federally created financial oversight board in a dispute that could derail the restructuring of ~$120B of the bankrupt U.S. territory's debt, Reuters reports.

At issue is whether the appointments required confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The ruling may depend on whether the justices think that the board primarily has control over local issues or is exercising federal control.

The legal challenge to the board appointments was made by Puerto Rico creditors including Aurelius Investment, a hedge fund that holds Puerto Rico bonds, and Unión de Trabajadores de la Industria Eléctrica y Riego, Inc, a labor group that represents workers at Puerto Rico’s government-owned electricity utility.

In February, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said the oversight board members are federal officers who exercise the power of the federal government, so they must be confirmed by the Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling is due by the end of June.

The oversight board has argued that Congress can create positions in federal territories that don't require Senate confirmation if the officials work predominantly on local issues.

Municipal bond insurers, who are creditors in the Puerto Rico debt restructuring include: MBIA (MBI +2.1% ), Ambac Financial Group (AMBC +1.9% ), Assured Guaranty (AGO +1.7% ).

