Pelosi drug bill would save $345B - CBO

A preliminary analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA 12th District) bill to lower drug prices would save Medicare $345B between 2023 and 2029 by allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiated lower prices on up to 250 drugs per year, with savings applied to both Medicare and people with private insurance.

Democrats quickly endorsed the numbers while Republicans countered that lower drug maker revenues, expected to be $500B - $1T over 10 years, would dampen new drug development, possibly leading to 8-15 fewer new medicines coming to market over the next 10 years.

The CBO has yet to complete its analysis, but says the overall effect from increased use of prescription drugs versus the decreased availability of new drugs is "unclear."

House Republicans want to work with Dems on more modest drug pricing legislation such as speeding the introduction of generics. Whatever bill they endorse is unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate since Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already vowed to block it.

