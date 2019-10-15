Peabody to close Illinois coal mine, processing plant
Oct. 15, 2019 2:35 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU), KOLBTU, KOLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Peabody Energy (BTU +2.3%) says it plans to shutter its Wildcat Hills mine and coal processing facility in Illinois due to "uneconomic mining conditions," resulting in ~225 layoffs.
- The mine, which sold 1.4M tons of coal last year and has been open since 2006, is scheduled to close in December.
- The closure is the latest shutdown of coal operations amid a drop in prices; meanwhile, export prices of premium coking coal from the east coast to an average of $158/mt during Q3 from ~$200/mt for the first half of the year.
- Seaport Global Securities recently cut its Q3 earnings estimates for BTU due to reduced expectations for coal prices; BTU warned last month that its Q3 earnings would come in substantially lower than Q2, due in part lower pricing and demand in its seaborne thermal and metallurgical coal segments.
