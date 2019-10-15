Tallgrass Energy cut at Citi after recently reduced Pony Express tariffs

Tallgrass Energy (TGE -0.3% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $19.50 price target, trimmed from $23, at Citigroup, as analyst Timm Schneider notes TGE and Blackstone both released statements after some market jitters last week confirming the take-private offer remains alive and in front of the conflicts committee.

Schneider thinks TGE units are worth ~$19 fundamentally after adjusting for the recently reduced Pony Express tariffs; with the lower contributions from Pony, he assumes a one-time ~25% dividend cut to an annualized $1.68/share occurring in Q1 2020.

TGE's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Hold/Neutral.