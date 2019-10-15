Marvel consolidates creative power in Feige

Kevin Feige has been made chief creative officer at Disney's Marvel Entertainment (DIS +0.5% ), consolidating more control of the brand's content under its current president.

After shepherding the brand's films to stunning success (including the new global highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame), Feige will take creative charge across all media, including publishing, film, television and animation.

After running with separate heads for its separate units, Marvel TV and Marvel Family Entertainment will move under Feige's Marvel Studios banner.

Feige this summer had already been put in charge of the new slate of Marvel shows headed for the Disney Plus streaming service.