Facebook's Libra sets membership after payment-firm exits

The founding members of the Libra Association -- built to manage Facebook's (FB +3% ) proposed digital currency -- met in Geneva to settle on membership and a charter, though with most of its payment partners missing after a sudden exodus.

Twenty-one founding members remain from an original 28, including Uber, Lyft, Spotify, Coinbase, Vodafone and PayU.

Just one business day before the meeting, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay and Mercado Pago dropped out -- joining PayPal's exit the week before, and leaving PayU as Libra's only payment-company member. And yesterday Booking dropped out as well.

Facebook's image problem has been a problem for Libra from the start, the WSJ's Heard on the Street notes, pointing out Libra chief David Marcus was hauled before Congress to testify just a month after announcement.

MoffettNathanson sees a potential downfall in the payments exodus, as those companies bring the things Facebook doesn't already have: "essential, deep payments expertise, trusted payments brands, global acceptance and settlement networks, and relationships with every major financial institution, government, and regulatory body around the world.”