U.K. regulator cuts National Grid's Hinkley Point funding by £80M

U.K. energy market regulator Ofgem says it will grant £637M ($803M) to National Grid (NGG +2.6% ) for building the transmission link for the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, lower than the company's initial request for £717M.

Ofgem says it cut the allowed funding after rejecting £40M in "risk funding" that National Grid Energy Transmission had sought to be included in the upfront cost of the link, but the company could be in a position to seek additional funding for some risks such as extreme weather or flooding if they are efficiently managed and take place during construction.

The regulator's move comes after EDF said last month that its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant could cost as much as £2.9B more than its last estimate and face further delays.

Separately, NGG says it is taking steps to reconnect more than 1,000 natural gas customers in New York City and Long Island following a state order after the company previously refused to reinstate service.

Also, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has launched an investigation into the utility, promising to "address the efficiencies of operations and productivity of National Grid's management and personnel."