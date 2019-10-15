Redstone counters report she's exploring Fox News rival

Representatives of Shari Redstone and Viacom (VIA +0.6% , VIAB +0.4% ) are denying a Hollywood Reporter story that she's exploring creating a conservative news-channel alternative to ratings champ Fox News (FOX +1.3% , FOXA +1.1% ).

The report says that Redstone -- currently trying to close a merger between Viacom and CBS (CBS +0.5% ) -- has spoken to former Fox News star Megyn Kelly and has been considering a new TV service that would have a streaming component.

Pluto TV, which Viacom acquired in March for $340M, is about to launch a streaming conservative news/opinion channel, and those plans were in place before Viacom's acquisition, according to that report.

But "Viacom has no intention of launching a TV news channel, conservative or otherwise," the company says.