James River -3.5% as SunTrust sees 'material risk'

James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) drops 3.5% as SunTrust analyst Mark Hughes writes a note saying the insurer faces a "material risk of further loss development" in its auto book, which is dominated by Uber.

James River Group's move to end its relationship with Uber, instead of shift to a more favorable mix over time illustrates the deterioration of the claims environment, Hughes writes.

Maintains hold rating; price target at $40.

Quant rating Bearish; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (1 Outperform, 3 Hold, 1 Sell).

James River Group has declined 20% in the past three months vs. financial sector median performance of -2.5%.

Previously: James River Group -9.1% after dumping Uber business (Oct. 9)