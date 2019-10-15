Wells Fargo raises concern over US Foods exec departure

Wells Fargo weighs in on the abrupt departure of US Foods' (USFD -2.5% ) chief supply chain officer without a great deal of information out on the exit.

The firms says the news is a surprise with the departed exec only on the job for 6 months and the position a revolving door as of late.

"We expect this to be an overhang on the stock until we receive additional color from management," writes Edward Kelly.

WF has an Overweight rating on US Foods.