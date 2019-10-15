LyondellBasell to build molecular recycling test plant

LyondellBasell (LYB -0.2% ) unveils plans to build a test plant for recycling old plastics on a molecular level into new plastic products, helping to combat a global glut of plastic waste that threatens the future of the petrochemical industry.

LYB has been working with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to develop the new MoReTec molecular recycling technology, which uses a catalyst to break down plastics on the molecular level more quickly and efficiently than traditional chemical recycling technologies.

LYB says it will build the first test plant at its campus in Ferrara, Italy, which is home to much of the company's R&D activities.

The company also is developing other plastic recycling technologies, as well as the manufacturing of bioplastics, which uses renewable raw materials such as cooking and vegetable oil waste to make plastics.