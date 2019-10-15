Berkshire to build $200M Alberta wind power farm

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.A, BRK.B) says it will break ground on a US$200M wind farm next year in Alberta southwest of Medicine Hat.

Berkshire says the 117.6 MW Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project will produce enough energy to supply the equivalent of 79K homes, and an unnamed large Canadian corporate partner has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for the majority of the facility's output.

The project is being developed by U.K.-based Renewable Energy Systems, which is building two other Alberta wind projects totaling 134.6 MW this year and has 750 MW of renewable energy installed or currently under construction in Canada.

Berkshire also owns AltaLink, the regulated transmission company which supplies electricity to more than 85% of Alberta's population.