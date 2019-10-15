Sleep Number +5% after double-digit comp

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is higher after reporting Q3 profit ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales were up 10% after a flat quarter a year ago.

Gross margin rose 200 bps to 62.4% of sales vs. 61.6% consensus.

Looking ahead, the company expects its full-year EPS of $2.45 to $2.75. The outlook includes up to 10% net sales growth for the full-year and a 25% effective income tax rate for Q4.

Previously: Sleep Number EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Oct. 15)