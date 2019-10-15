Interactive Brokers Q3 includes $47M loss on currency diversification

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q3 EPS of 45 cents per share, in line with consensus, falls from 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The results for the quarter include a $47M loss on currency diversification strategy vs. a loss of $24M in the year-ago period; and a $13M mark-to-market loss on its investment in Tiger Brokers.

IBKR falls 3.0% in after-hours trading.

Q3 electronic brokerage segment income before taxes rose 13% Y/Y to $331M; net revenue of $506M rose 14% on higher net interest income and commissions revenue partly offset by lower other income; pretax profit margin of 65% vs. 66% in the year-ago quarter.

Customer accounts of 666K increased 16% Y/Y and customer equity of $156.6B increased 10%

Total DARTs for cleared and execution-only customers of 859K rose 13% Y/Y.

Q3 market making segment income before taxes of $8M, rose 14% Y/Y, primarily due to higher net interest income from the remaining operations.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

