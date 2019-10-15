MGM Resorts inks deal to monetize Bellagio

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) strikes a deal to form a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust that values the real estate of Bellagio at $4.25B.

The company says the deal marks a purchase price multiple of 17.3X rent.

The JV will acquire the Bellagio real estate and lease it back to a subsidiary of MGM Resorts for initial annual rent of $245M.

MGM Resorts will receive a 5% equity interest in the joint venture and cash of approximately $4.2B.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

MGM +2.15% after hours to $28.48

Source: Press Release