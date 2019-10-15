ProQR's sepofarsen nabs Rare Pediatric Disease status in U.S. for LCA10

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease designation for ProQR Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PRQR) sepofarsen for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10).

Rare Pediatric Disease designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.