Stocks climb on optimistic start to Q3 earnings season

Stocks scored broad-based gains, with the Dow closing above 27K and the S&P 500 finishing just short of 3,000, as Dow components UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson and J.P. Morgan opened this quarter's reporting period on a high note.

UnitedHealth surged 8.2% after beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising its profit guidance for the full year, and J&J (+1.6%) raised its financial forecast for the rest of 2019

The pair helped power the health care sector (+1.8%) to the top of today's leaderboard, after the group had been the second worst YTD performer amid worries over product liability lawsuits and proposals for draconian price controls.

Health care was followed by communication services (+1.6%) and financials (+1.3%) to the upside, while the consumer staples (-0.4%) and utilities (-0.3%) groups ended lower.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (+2.2%) set a new all-time high, with Nvidia advancing 5.3% after BAML bumped its stock price target to $250 from $225.

Elsewhere, the British pound rallied 1.3% against the U.S. dollar on speculation that the U.K. and European Union may be close to finishing a draft Brexit agreement.

U.S. Treasury prices ended near their session lows, lifting the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.61% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher at 1.77%.

U.S. WTI November crude oil settled -1.5% to $52.81/bbl