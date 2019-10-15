Investcorp Credit Management starts add-on notes offering

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) starts a public offering of additional 6.125% notes due 2023.

Constitutes a further issuance and forms a single series with $34.5M of 6.125% notes due 2023 initially issued in July 2018.

ICMB plans to use part of the proceeds to repay outstanding debt under its existing senior secured revolving financing facility.

As of Oct. 11, 2019, there were $19.0M in borrowings outstanding under the revolving financing, which generally bears interest at a rate per annum equal to one-month LIBOR + 3.15%.