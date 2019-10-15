World leader tweets 'not above' policy - Twitter

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is offering "more context" around its policy toward the tweets of world leaders, who it says are "not above" enforcement policy.

After taking flak for what looked to many like rules violations by leaders including President Trump, Twitter has largely taken the stance that such rulebreaking tweets should be left online as in the public interest.

Now it says "We understand the desire for our decisions to be 'yes/no' binaries, but it’s not that simple."

Tweets from world leaders are assessed against the company's rules, it says, and it focuses on the language rather than potential interpretations. "Presently, direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on economic or military issues are generally not in violation of the Twitter Rules," it says.

But as it announced previously, if there's clear public interest in keeping a rule-violating tweet up, it may place it behind a notice that adds context about the rule violation.

"We want to make it clear today that the accounts of world leaders are not above our policies entirely," it says, highlighting enforcement actions for promotion of terrorism, clear and direct threats of violence, posting private info, posting or sharing intimate photos/videos, engaging in behavior related to child sexual exploitation, and encouraging or promoting self-harm.