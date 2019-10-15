Eaton to sell lighting business to Signify in $1.4B deal

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) agrees to sell its Lighting business to Signify N.V. (OTCPK:PHPPY) for $1.4B, a decision it says follows a comprehensive review of various potential transaction alternatives.

ETN's Lighting unit amassed sales of $1.7B in 2018, ~8% of the company's overall total of $21.6B in sales for the year.

ETN says the sale is "another example of how we are actively managing our portfolio to create value for our shareholders."

The acquisition is the largest by Signify, the former Philips Lighting, since it was spun off from Philips in 2016.