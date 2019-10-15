Akebia sues feds over dropped Auryxia coverage

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) has filed a complaint in a district court against the U.S. Department of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) challenging CMS's decision about a year ago to rescind Medicare Part D coverage of Auryxia (ferric citrate) for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis.

The company also seeks a reversal of a related decision by CMS requiring prior authorization for Auryxia when used to control serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The FDA first approved the product in September 2014 for the hyperphosphatemia indication followed by the IDA indication in November 2017.