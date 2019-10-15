Bernstein bullish on cable, especially Charter and Altice
Oct. 15, 2019
- Bernstein is out with a bullish initiation on cable companies, calling the industry "particularly well positioned" as capital needs decrease and the companies grow EBITDA via high-speed Internet subscriptions.
- With margins and free cash flow on the rise, "and video less important to financial results, cable stocks enjoy multiple valuation tailwinds that offset the weight of the sector’s high penetration levels," the firm says.
- It's started Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) at Outperform with a $541 price target, implying 25% upside from today's close. Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) also starts at Outperform, with a price target of $38 (implying 32% upside).
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) starts at Market Perform with a price target of $50 (9.5% upside).
- Meanwhile, pay TV (and phone service?) rival Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) gets a start at Underperform by Bernstein, with a $29 price target that implies 16% downside.