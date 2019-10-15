United Airlines flies after raising full-year earnings guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +1.5% after-hours as it tops Q3 earnings expectations while raising its FY 2019 EPS forecast to $11.25-$12.25 from previous guidance of $10.50-$12.00, in line with the $11.86 analyst consensus estimate.

The Q3 performance puts United "ahead of pace" to meet its EPS goal of $11.00-$13.00 by the end of 2020, CEO Oscar Munoz says.

Q3's revenue per available seat mile increased 1.7%, in line with the company's forecast over the summer, while flight capacity rose 1.9% in the quarter, just below the expected 2%-3% improvement.

However, Q3 cost per available seat mile, which excludes fuel costs, rose 2.1% Y/Y.

United says it expects to increase capacity by 3.5% this year, below the 4%-6% annual capacity growth it targeted.

The company does not specify the impact from the grounding of the 737 MAX; the carrier has 14 of the jets and was due to receive another 16 this year.