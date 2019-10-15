J.B. Hunt misses Q3 earnings; intermodal revenue rises 2%, volumes flat

J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) -1.6% after-hours as Q3 earnings fall short of expectations while revenues rose 7% Y/Y to $2.36B, edging estimates.

Q3 revenue in the intermodal segment rose 2% Y/Y to $1.24B, slightly below analyst estimates, reflecting roughly flat volumes Y/Y and a ~2% increase in revenue per load, while segment operating income rose 10% Y/Y to $132.9M, beating analyst consensus $136.5M.

Dedicated Contract Services revenue rose 28% Y/Y in the quarter to $696M, as productivity (revenue per truck per week) excluding fuel surcharge revenue gained ~11%.

However, results from the two segments were offset by a 4% drop in load count in Integrated Capacity Solutions and a 5% decline in rates per loaded mile in the Truck segment.

JBHT did not update the status of a freight revenue dispute with BNSF Railway, its partner in the intermodal business; the matter is in arbitration, and JBHT has taken more than $100M in related contingency charges.