Johnson & Johnson sees $110M talc verdict overturned

An appeals court in Missouri has overturned a $110M verdict against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over whether its talc caused ovarian cancer.
That reverses a 2017 decision in favor of a Virginia woman who says she developed the cancer after decades of using the talc for feminine hygiene.
The appeals court cited a state supreme court ruling limiting out-of-state plaintiffs' ability to sue in the state.
The company still faces several other lawsuits in St. Louis, including the one that brought a record $4.69B talc verdict against it.
