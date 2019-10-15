Seeking Alpha
Apollo Global offers $5B bid for Tech Data - Reuters

|About: Tech Data Corporation (TECD)|By:, SA News Editor

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) +14% after-hours following a Reuters report that Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has approached the company with a ~$130/share cash buyout offer, amounting to ~$5B.

The move comes as TECD's shares are hovering at all-time highs on investor optimism that demand from small and medium-sized businesses for its offerings will remain strong despite concerns about the U.S. economy.

Apollo made an unsuccessful bid last year to acquire U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro from HNA Group for as much as $7.5B.

