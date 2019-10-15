América Móvil revenues near flat in Q3

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) saw mostly flat revenues, in line with expectations, in its Q3 results as mobile postpaid and fixed broadband were again the main subscriber drivers.

Operating profits rose 7.3%, to 38.1B pesos. Net income was 13.03B pesos, down 31% after a heavy change in comprehensive financing cost (including net interest and forex losses).

EBITDA was up 7.2% in constant currency, excluding one-off items in Brazil and Austria.

Consolidated revenues of 248.4B pesos were up 0.2% Y/Y in peso terms, overcoming some depreciation in the Colombian and Argentine pesos.

Service revenues rose 2.5% in constant currency ex-Argentina, with those on the mobile platform up 4.6% and fixed-line falling 1.2% on lower voice revenues.

The wireless unit added 1.6M postpaid subscribers in Q3 (928,000 in Brazil, 215,000 in Mexico and 159,000 in Austria).

In the fixed-line operation, new broadband clients were 208,000.

Shares are up 0.3% after hours.

Press release