Pratt urges engine checks after Swiss A220 flight diverted

United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney is recommending checks on engines on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A220 aircraft and some Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) jets after a Geneva-bound Swiss Air jet diverted to Paris with an engine problem earlier today.

Lufthansa-owned (OTCQX:DLAKY) Swiss grounded its entire fleet of 29 Airbus A220 jets for a review of their engines.

French investigators classified the problem that disrupted the Swiss flight shortly after departure from London Heathrow as a "serious incident" and said it would be investigated by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

A similar engine for the larger A320neo family, Airbus' most-sold aircraft, is not affected.