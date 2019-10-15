Buffett asks for Fed OK to boost Bank of America stake above 10%

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is seeking permission from the Federal Reserve to increase its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) above 10%, according to an application document provided by the Fed.

BRK, which owns a 9.96% stake in BAC, filed an application with the Fed this month that says it would passively invest in the bank and not try to force a change in strategy or corporate structure.

In 2017, BRK withdrew a similar application to raise its stake in Wells Fargo after the bank was hit by a scandal over its creation of unauthorized customer accounts.