Newmont starts commercial production at Ahafo mill expansion

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.8% ) says its $175M Ahafo mill expansion project in Ghana has achieved commercial production, becoming the third project the company has delivered on schedule and within budget this year.

Combined with the Subika Underground, which was successfully completed in November 2018, NEM expects the mill expansion to increase Ahafo's average annual gold production to 550K-650K oz./year through 2024 while lowering life-of-mine processing costs.

NEM expects the mill expansion will generate an internal rate of return of more than 20% at a $1,200/oz. gold price while also extending profitable production at Ahafo through at least 2029.