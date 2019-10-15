Toxic smoke from NuStar oil storage fire forces shelter-in-place

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) -2.6% after-hours as an explosion and fire at a company fuel storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area led authorities to order ~12K area residents to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

Contra Costa County fire protection officials said the tanks were holding a combined 250K gallons of ethanol when they erupted in flames and one collapsed.

The fire and toxic smoke forced a shutdown of Interstate 80, one of the busiest highways in the Bay Area, causing massive backups during evening rush hour; the California Highway Patrol says the closure likely will last until at least midnight.

Some 200 firefighters reportedly are continuing to battle the fire.