Aramco to pay up to $450M in fees to IPO advisors - Bloomberg

Advisors working on Saudi Aramco's upcoming share sale are expected to split fees of $350M-$450M, making it one of the biggest ever IPO payouts, Bloomberg reports.

Yet the payouts would rank relatively low in comparison to other markets, as the fees would represent ~1% of the $40B Aramco is seeking to raise.

The final amount paid to the banks will depend on how much Aramco raises, but JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reportedly are expected to be paid the most.

Aramco is said to have appointed nine global co-coordinators, including Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Credit Suisse, 15 book runners and three financial advisors.

Aramco's board is planning to meet with its advisers on the IPO around Oct. 17 to give final approval for the sale, according to the report.