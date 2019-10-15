Dominion offshore wind project wins two key approvals

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project being developed by Dominion Energy (D +0.1% ) and Orsted could begin delivering power by summer 2020 after receiving two key permits yesterday from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Dominion received "no objection" determinations from the BOEM in response to its Facility Design Report and Fabrication and Installation Report.

The reports were filed in conjunction with Denmark-based Orsted and Spain's Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, the company manufacturing the project's two 6 MW wind turbines.

States along the U.S. east coast are seeking to procure more than 19,300 MW of offshore wind capacity through 2035, according to an analysis from S&P Global Platts.