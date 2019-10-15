Charter prices $2B in debt

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has priced a $2B debt offering it announced today.

The cableco priced $500M in senior unsecured notes due 2030, which will bear interest at 4.75% per annum. They'll be issued at 101.25% of principal amount.

It also priced $1.5B in senior secured notes due 2050, bearing interest at 4.8% per annum and issued at 99.436% of principal.

Net proceeds from both sales will go to general purposes, which could include potential buybacks and/or to repay indebtedness.

Total debt in Charter's most recent report was $74.7B.