Service debut for long-haul Boeing plane depends on demand - executive

Putting Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 777-8 into service for the world's longest-ever commercial flights will depend somewhat on customer demand, says a company executive.

Speaking from Sydney, Boeing's Darren Hulst said “Our timetable on the 777-8 obviously is still under consideration for when it actually enters service."

The company hopes to win an order from Qantas for Sydney-London flights; Qantas could go with the 777-8 or Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) A350-1000 for the flights, hopefully from late 2022.

Boeing has said it pushed back the 777-8's service entry beyond an earlier plan for 2022, as the plane ahead of it in the service plan (the larger 777-9) faced engine-related delays.

Emirates and Qatar Airways have placed firm orders for the 777-8.