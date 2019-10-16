Aegon prices $925M of tier 2 subordinated notes due 2049, shares down 1.17% premarket

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has priced $925M Tier 2 subordinated notes with a fixed coupon of 5.1% issued by Aegon Funding Company LLC

Net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The first call date is on December 22, 2024, and the maturity date is on December 22, 2049.

The notes are expected to be rated BBB and Baa1 by S&P Global and Moody's, respectively, and have been structured to be Tier 2 compliant under Solvency II.

The issuance is expected to settle on October 22.