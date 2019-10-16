Ipsen in-licenses Blueprint Medicines BLU-782 for treatment of FOP

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) subsidiary Clementia Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) have entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of BLU-782, an oral, highly selective investigational ALK2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

Subject to the terms of the license agreement, Blueprint Medicines will be eligible to receive up to $535M in upfront, milestone and other payments, including an upfront cash payment of $25M and up to $510M in milestone payments, plus tiered percentage royalties ranging from the low- to mid-teens.