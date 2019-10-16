American Vanguard’s preliminary Q3 net sales improve Y/Y, but fall short of consensus estimates

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) reports Q3 net sales will be ~$123M (+10.0% Y/Y) but is short of the consensus estimate of $128.47 M.

Net sales of international businesses rose ~24% while domestic sales were flat.

The company expects Q3 EPS to be less than half of the consensus estimate of $0.25.

Mr. Wintemute said, “As for our 2020 outlook, we see many countervailing factors that could affect our markets. For example, with respect to our domestic markets, a shortened growing season and the likelihood of impending frost could lead to lower yield and increased demand for crops such as corn in 2020. However, new developments in tariffs and buying patterns by China are pushing commodity prices in different directions seemingly every week. Despite shifting conditions, with channel inventory of our products at low levels, we are poised to maintain domestic market share and to take advantage of upsides as they materialize. Further, with respect to our international business, our footprint covers a multitude of markets, from which we expect continued stability and growth.”

The company's Q3 earnings call is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, November 5.