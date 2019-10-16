Achillion up 81% on $930M bid from Alexion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has agreed to acquire Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) for $6.30 per share in cash for a total of ~$930M, including Achillion's cash on hand of ~$230M.

The deal includes non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRs) that will pay Achillion shareholders $1.00 per share if danicopan is approved in the U.S. and $1.00 per share upon the start of Phase 3 development of complement factor D inhibitor ACH-5228.

The transaction should close in H1 2020.