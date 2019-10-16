Achillion up 81% premarket on $930M bid from Alexion

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has agreed to acquire Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) for $6.30 per share in cash for a total of ~$930M, including Achillion's cash on hand of ~$230M.
The deal includes non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRs) that will pay Achillion shareholders $1.00 per share if danicopan is approved in the U.S. and $1.00 per share upon the start of Phase 3 development of complement factor D inhibitor ACH-5228.
The transaction should close in H1 2020.
ACHN, which closed at $3.65 yesterday, is up 81% premarket on modest volume.
Now read: Omeros: No Partner - No Money »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox