Neptune completes Phase II expansion at Quebec facility

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) announces that its Sherbrooke, Quebec facility has started to process biomass using its new cold ethanol equipment.

The first shipments of cannabis extracts are expected in the coming weeks once the final release testing is completed. Combined with Neptune's CO 2 extraction line, the Company's capacity to process biomass is expected to reach an annual run rate of 200,000 kg by the end of November.

NEPT is currently working on Phase IIIa which will bring total annual extraction capacity to 1,500,000 kg.