Bank of New York Q3 challenged by year-ago AUM outflows

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q3 EPS of $1.07 exceeds the average analyst estimate of 99 cents and rises from $1.01 in Q2 and $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

BK jumps 2.3% in premarket trading.

Q3 net interest revenue of $730M falls 9% Q/Q and 18% Y/Y, driven by lease-related impairment of $70M, or 6 cents per share; net interest margin on FTE basis of 1.00% compares with 1.12% in Q2 and 1.28% in Q3 2018.

Q3 fee revenue of $3.13B rises 1% Q/Q and falls 1% Y/Y; Y/Y decline reflects cumulative assets under management outflows since Q3 2018, lower performance fees and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partly offset by higher fees in Issuer Services and Clearance and Collateral Management and higher client assets and volumes in Pershing.

Assets under custody/administration of $35.8T rises 4% Y/Y primarily on higher market values and net new business, partly offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

AUM of $1.9T rose 3% Y/Y on higher market values, partly offset by the stronger U.S. dollar and net outflows.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

