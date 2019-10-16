MediPharm Labs inks deal for cannabis concentrate supply with Olli Brands

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) has signed a private label cannabis concentrate supply agreement with Ontario-based cannabis-infused tea and edibles manufacturer, Olli Brands.

Under the 18-month supply agreement, MediPharm will provide cannabis distillate and crude to Olli upon its commercial licensing.

Olli will utilize MediPharm’s products to infuse its line of curated edibles. Olli currently holds a research licence under the Cannabis Act and is awaiting final approval for its standard processing licence prior to commercializing its line of edible and tea-based products.