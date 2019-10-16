BofA Q3 boosted by consumer banking, wealth/investment management

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) gains 1.3% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 75 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 68 cents and improves from 74 cents in Q2 and 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted figure excludes a joint venture impairment charge of $7.5B, or 75 cents per share.

Q3 net interest income of $12.2B is about the same as Q2 and up from $12.1B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest yield on FTE basis of 2.41% declined by 4 basis points.

Consumer banking net income rose 5% Y/Y to $3.3B; loans up 7% to $304B and deposits up 3% to $709B.

Global wealth and investment management net income up 8% Y/Y to $1.1B; loans up 5% and deposits rose 7%.

Global banking net income increased 3% to $2.1B; loans rose 7% to $377B, deposits up 7% to $360B.

Global markets net income fell 8% Y/Y to $0.8B; sales and trading revenue of $3.2B, including net debt valuation adjustment losses of $15M; excluding DVA, sales and trading revenue increased 4% to $3.2B, with equities up 13% to $1.1B and FICC stable at $2.1B.

Q3 net charge-off ratio of 0.34% compares with 0.38% in Q2 and 0.40% in Q3 2018.

Return on average common shareholders' equity of 11.16%, excluding JV impairment impact, vs. 11.62% in Q2.

Tangible book value of $19.26 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $18.92 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

