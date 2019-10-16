Lilly's pegilodecakin flunks late-stage study; shares down 2% premarket

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) slips 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SEQUOIA, evaluating pepilodecakin plus the chemo regimen FOLFOX compared to FOLFOX alone in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who progressed during or following first-line treatment with a gemcitabine-containing regimen.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival.

On the safety front, the most common serious/life-threatening treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, fatigue and anemia.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Lilly acquired the rights to pegilodecakin, a long-acting (PEGylated) form of IL-10, via its acquisition of ARMO BioSciences in June 2018.